Binga South MP Quizzes Minister Over Deployment Of Non-Tonga Speaking Teachers

My question is, are there any specific guidelines regarding this process I have evidence that at the time of writing this question, Harare was still deploying some teachers to Binga.

I interviewed them and they said they were from Harare. Regarding the teachers, I have a database of local teachers.

I attached the database to the question which I sent through the Journals Office so that the ministry would appreciate that I was not just raising this question.

I have evidence that this was still the case. Having said that I would like to appreciate that there has been some movement on the database.

About three-quarters of the people on the database have now been employed. This is a significant improvement.

In response, Minister Moyo told parliamentarians that Binga was one of the first districts to be considered for decentralised deployment.

This entails that teachers from the area are to be considered first and made to sign four-year contracts which compel them not to transfer within that period.

