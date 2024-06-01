Zvidzai Rejects Tshabangu’s Offer To Be Deputy Chief Whip In The Senate

As reported by OpenParly, Zvidzai rejected the latest appointment, adding that he is not available to serve in the position. He said:

On a point of privilege Mr. President Sir… I would like to inform you and the House of my unavailability to serve as Deputy Chief Whip in the Senate. I thank you.

The Member of Parliament for Harare West, Joanah Mamombe also publicly distanced herself from the appointments made by Tshabangu, arguing that Nelson Chamisa appointed her.

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has hitherto refused to entertain anyone else when dealing with the opposition except Tshabangu.

Tshabangu, an obscure opposition activist, wrote to Parliament and the Ministry of Local Government in October 2023, recalling several CCC MPs and Councillors.

Surprisingly, both Parliament and the Minister acted upon Tshabangu’s letters, even though he had neither held a CCC office nor been a candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Subsequently, Tshabangu recalled dozens of additional CCC councillors and MPs, with the courts endorsing his actions, effectively establishing him as the de facto leader of the opposition party.

This week, Tshabangu changed the party’s leadership in Parliament and also appointed himself Leader of The Opposition.

This came after Parliament rescinded the appointments that were made by Jameson Timba in February this year.

