Ditching Ramaphosa A "No-go Area" For ANC In Coalition Talks - Mbalula

Addressing the media at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results operations centre on Sunday morning, Mbalula said the party is open to coalition talks.

He, however, warned that discussions about removing Ramaphosa are a “no-go area” and everything must be guided by respect for the Constitution and the rule of law.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Mbalula condemned the threats of violence made by former president Jacob Zuma on Saturday night and called on all South Africans to resist the efforts of “those forces” that want to undermine democracy.

Zuma, who now leads the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, threatened violence should the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) declare the election results on Sunday evening as they currently stand without a recount.

On Sunday Mbalula asked South Africans to stand together against those who threaten violence. He said:

The ANC is committed to the formation of a government that reflects the will of the people, that is stable and that is able to govern effectively… The ANC is open to talking with everyone, including the MK Party. That’s where we are; talks about talks are in full swing.

Mbalula said the ANC’s national executive committee will have a meeting on Tuesday, and a way forward will be communicated thereafter.

He reiterated that any demands for Ramaphosa to step aside will not be entertained. Said Mbalula:

Ramaphosa is the president of the ANC. If you come to us with a demand that Ramaphosa must stand down as president, that is not going to happen. That is a no-go area.

He said the ANC would take up the opposition benches if needs be, adding: “We will not be bullied. “And you’ll see the biggest opposition benches ever.”

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment