Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeFootball

Tapera Names Warriors Squad For COSAFA Cup Tournament

4 minutes agoSun, 02 Jun 2024 13:51:59 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Tapera Names Warriors Squad For COSAFA Cup Tournament

Interim Warriors caretaker coach Jairos Tapera has named his squad for the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in Durban, South Africa in July.

When ZIFA Normalisation Committee Chairman Lincoln Mutasa announced Tapera’s appointment as the Warriors’ caretaker coach, he stated that Tapera and his assistants, Saul Chaminuka and Takesure Chiragwi, would be responsible for overseeing the two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month, as well as the COSAFA tournament

Below is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Geoffrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds), Prince Tafiremutsa (Dynamos)

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

DEFENDERS

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)

MIDFIELDERS
Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Joel Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Mtokozisi Msebe (Simba Bhora), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda Football Academy), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Meke (Green Fuel)

FORWARDS

Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel)

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

WarriorsThe WarriorsCosafa CupJairos Tapera2024 COSAFA Cup

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback