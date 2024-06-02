Tapera Names Warriors Squad For COSAFA Cup Tournament
Interim Warriors caretaker coach Jairos Tapera has named his squad for the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in Durban, South Africa in July.
When ZIFA Normalisation Committee Chairman Lincoln Mutasa announced Tapera’s appointment as the Warriors’ caretaker coach, he stated that Tapera and his assistants, Saul Chaminuka and Takesure Chiragwi, would be responsible for overseeing the two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month, as well as the COSAFA tournament
Below is the full squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Geoffrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds), Prince Tafiremutsa (Dynamos)
DEFENDERS
Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)
MIDFIELDERS
Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Joel Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Mtokozisi Msebe (Simba Bhora), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda Football Academy), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Meke (Green Fuel)
FORWARDS
Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel)
