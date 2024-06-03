African Union Commends South Africa's Electoral Commission

8 minutes ago Mon, 03 Jun 2024 10:10:48 GMT

The African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to South Africa has commended the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) over how it conducted the 29 May 2024 National and Provincial elections.

The AUEOM, which included 65 observers from 26 African Union Member States, was deployed from 21 May to 3 June 2024 at the invitation of the South African Government and the IEC.

The Mission was led by Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, former President of Kenya, and supported by Ambassador Bankole Adeoye.

