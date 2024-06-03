Julius Malema Accepts Defeat In 29 May Elections

Malema said now that Zuma has returned to politics, they have taken back their votes with the emergence of the MKP. He said:

Malema said he was happy the ANC supporters have returned home to where they belong. He said:

We accept the results but that does not mean when there is a discrepancy. We can’t raise it. To raise a discrepancy does not mean you reject the results. We also accept defeat. We found ourselves with votes that we could not explain where they were coming from. Now we understand that these voters were not ours to begin with. They identified with the EFF as their political home after Jacob Zuma was removed by the ANC, and now that they have returned home. We are left with our own members. Now we can continue our mission.

Malema also revealed that he would speak to all political parties about forming part of a new government, given that no party secured an outright majority.

Speaking at the IEC Results Operation Centre, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, Malema said:

We will engage will all political parties with an appreciation that a government should be constituted within the next 14 days.

