Tapera Meets Warriors For The First Time, Hails Players' Passion

As the technical team, we got to meet the players in the morning before we started training. I should say, I am thrilled with the attitude on display.

They are showing that they want to defend the badge and that is a very good sign if you ask me.

The morning session was basically about assessing the players’ fitness levels. I am not too satisfied and that’s an area we need to work on.

I think the reason for that is because the season is over for most of them especially those coming from Europe. They are not very far off though.

Tapera said they are preparing for the match against Lesotho on Friday and will not be underestimating their opponents. He said:

We will focus more on loading and tactics. I think the physical fitness aspect will also be addressed in the process. We have quality players in this team and we will try to work on combinations in the next few days. I am impressed with what I am seeing. I am seeing players who are very passionate about their work and players who are showing a lot of hunger to succeed. So obviously the combinations will not be very difficult to build. I am seeing some really good chemistry and I am happy. We are working towards the match against Lesotho coming on Friday. We know what they are capable of doing and we need not lower our guard. We are keen to bag the full points.

Warriors co-captain Teenage Hadebe did not take part in yesterday’s sessions after he flew out to sign a contract with a new club after he left Turkish side Konyaspor following the end of the Super Lig season.

Tapera said Hadebe will be back in South Africa this Tuesday.

