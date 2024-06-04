Themba Gorimbo Builds Library With Free Internet In His Home Village
Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete Themba Gorimbo is building a solar-powered library at his Muvuti Village in Bikita District, Masvingo Province, with free 24-hour internet access for research.
Gorimbo, who was recently granted permission by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to wear the national flag during his competitive matches, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that construction of the library has started. He wrote:
Phase one of my village library project here in Zimbabwe is complete. Foundation done and first brick work has started.Feedback
This library is accessible to anyone and everyone who wishes to study and be something in life. Going to help all young kids who live in the village to study at night because it is solar-powered and has 24-hour access to anyone and everyone who wishes to study and be something in life. This project will help provide free internet access too to the villagers.
According to the Chronicle, Gorimbo’s journey to becoming a professional fighter was difficult after he lost both his parents before reaching the age of 15 years.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
Gorimbo’s mother passed away when he was just nine years old, and his father passed away four years later, leaving him orphaned.
For some time, he was involved in the dangerous world of illegal diamond mining in Marange, trying to make ends meet.
Late last month, Gorimbo (33), claimed his third UFC victory in a match against American opponent Ramiz Brahimaj in a welterweight combat.
He made headlines last year after being gifted a house in Miami, United States of America, by actor and wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, following his first career Octagon win at UFC Vegas 73.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals