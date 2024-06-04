Trade Union Leader Acquitted On Rape Charge
Sugar Milling and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe (SMAWUZ) president Nelson Muzamani has been acquitted by Chiredzi regional magistrate Judith Zuyu on a charge of raping his brother’s daughter following his arrest in March 2024.
According to NewsDay, through his lawyer James Majatame, Muzamani pleaded not guilty, arguing that the child framed him after he reprimanded her.
In her ruling, Zuyu said the evidence presented by the State had a lot of gaps.
It was the State’s case that on July 22, 2023, Muzamani asked his brother’s 17-year-old daughter, whom he lived with at the time in Triangle, to accompany him to a neighbour’s house where his sister-in-law was doing extra lessons.
Prosecutors alleged that on the way, Muzamani asked the minor if she was dating anyone.
He allegedly unzipped his trousers as they were walking and showed the teenager his manhood.
Muzamani then removed the minor’s clothes and told her to bend forward, before raping her.
The court heard that the girl later told her cousin (Muzamani’s son), who told the accused person’s wife.
Muzamani vehemently denied the allegations upon being asked by his wife.
The complainant later told her mother and a police report was made, leading to Muzamani’s arrest.
In his defence, Muzamani argued that the girl was being dishonest. He added that she had several boyfriends.
