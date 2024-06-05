Financial Intelligence Unit Urges Public To Report ZiG Currency Violation

The ZiG, short for Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), was launched in April 2024 to replace the Zimbabwe dollar, which had been rendered useless by runaway inflation.

Since its introduction, the ZiG has remained stable against the US dollar contributing to a drop in inflation and increasing the buying power for consumers.

However, some businesses are rejecting ZiG and insisting on US dollar payments while some of those that are accepting the new currency are charging above the official exchange rate.

