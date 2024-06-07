Chipinge Serial Killer And Rapist Faces Six Additional Counts Of Rape

It is alleged that Chauke, at times, sliced the victims’ privates and fled with them, and also took some undergarments for suspected rituals.

During his first appearance before Chipinge magistrate, Alfred Chinembiri last week, Chauke was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to June 12.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

He was facing three counts of murder as defined in Section 47(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

He is now facing six additional counts of rape.

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Chauke was arrested on 27 May 2024 for a case of stock theft and was brought to ZRP Chipinge.

He was then searched by detectives leading to the recovery of various ladies’ clothes, a cellphone and a machete which were hidden in a sack and bag.

The recovered items matched the description of the goods stolen at a bushy area along Usanga-Bangazani Road, Chipinge on 26 May 2024 where Cylia Maponese (45) was killed, said Commissioner Nyathi.

Last week, the NPA said on 21 October 2023, Ruth Sithole was working in her field at Chikwanda Village Chief Mutema area in Chipinge when she was approached by Chauke who asked her if he could do manual work in her fields. She reportedly turned his request down.

Chauke allegedly grabbed Sithole by the neck and dragged her for about 40 metres. He allegedly forced her down and raped her once before strangling her to death.

Chauke allegedly took his machete and struck the now deceased’s dog all over the body before taking her lunch box and walking away. He was found in possession of a spoon belonging to the deceased.

In the second incident, on 24 April 2024, Honeni Manaka Masimandoyo was walking in Derera Village under Chief Ngorima in Chimanimani when she met Chauke.

Chauke proposed love to her but she turned him down stating that she was married. This did not go down well with Chauke, who allegedly grabbed Masimandoyo’s arm and pulled her to the ground.

Chauke allegedly dragged Masimandoyo to a nearby bush where he strangled her until she was weak and raped her.

After raping her, he took his knife, cut out her private parts, and took her pantie and wrapping cloth before fleeing the scene. He was found in possession of the deceased’s pantie.

In the third incident, on 26 May 2024, Siliya Maponese was on her way to Scort Village Mabheka Chipinge when she met Chauke along the way near Budzi River, Bangazani area in Chipinge on a footpath.

Chauke allegedly approached and proposed love to Maponese and he was rejected. He allegedly grabbed her and dragged her into the nearby bush where he raped and killed her.

The accused person took her cellphone and walked away. He was found in possession of the said cellphone.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment