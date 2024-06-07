Chirewa Named In Warriors' Starting 11 Against Lesotho
Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has named his starting eleven for today’s Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.
Wolves forward Tawanda Chirewa has been handed a starting berth, days after he obtained a Zimbabwean passport.
The 20-year-old missed Wednesday’s training sessions after flying back to Zimbabwe to collect his passport.
Donovan Bernard starts in goal, Andrew Mbeba will play right back while Devine Lunga takes the left-back position.
Gerald Takwara and Teenage Hadebe are the central defenders while Marshal Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, and Jordan Zemura make a three-man midfield.
The centre forward Tino Kadewere will be supported by Daniel Msendami and Chirewa.
The match kicks off at 3 PM CAT at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa.
Warriors starting XI:
Donovan Benard, Andrew Mbeba, Gerald Takwara, Teenage Hadebe, Devine Lunga, Marshal Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Tawanda Chirewa, Jordan Zemura, Daniel Msendami, Tino Kadewere
