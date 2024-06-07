Chirewa Named In Warriors' Starting 11 Against Lesotho

Donovan Bernard starts in goal, Andrew Mbeba will play right back while Devine Lunga takes the left-back position.

Gerald Takwara and Teenage Hadebe are the central defenders while Marshal Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, and Jordan Zemura make a three-man midfield.

The centre forward Tino Kadewere will be supported by Daniel Msendami and Chirewa.

The match kicks off at 3 PM CAT at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Warriors starting XI:

Donovan Benard, Andrew Mbeba, Gerald Takwara, Teenage Hadebe, Devine Lunga, Marshal Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Tawanda Chirewa, Jordan Zemura, Daniel Msendami, Tino Kadewere

