Illegal Egyptian Immigrant Fined US$200, Awaits Deportation

33 minutes ago Fri, 07 Jun 2024 06:28:30 GMT

An Egyptian national was convicted of contravening Zimbabwe’s Immigration Act and fined US$200 by Harare provincial magistrate Ruth Moyo, reported NewsDay.

Prosecuting, Nomsa Kangara said on April 28, 2024, Ahmed Yehia (40) entered Zimbabwe through Joshua Nqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo and was issued a 30-day business visa which expired on May 27, 2024.

The State proved that after the expiry of the visa, Yehia failed to regularise his stay in the country.

