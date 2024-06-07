Illegal Egyptian Immigrant Fined US$200, Awaits Deportation
An Egyptian national was convicted of contravening Zimbabwe’s Immigration Act and fined US$200 by Harare provincial magistrate Ruth Moyo, reported NewsDay.
Prosecuting, Nomsa Kangara said on April 28, 2024, Ahmed Yehia (40) entered Zimbabwe through Joshua Nqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo and was issued a 30-day business visa which expired on May 27, 2024.
The State proved that after the expiry of the visa, Yehia failed to regularise his stay in the country.
On May 30, 2024, officials from the Department of Immigration who were on patrol interrogated the accused person at Maruta Business Centre, Hatfield, Harare.
They asked for his passport and it was discovered that he had overstayed for three days, leading to his arrest.
Yehia now awaits deportation.
