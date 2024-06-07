South Africa's IFP Has No Problem With A GNU Comprising ANC, DA, And NFP

In a statement issued this Friday, 07 June 2024, IFP National Spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they had a meeting with the ANC on Sunday where three scenarios were presented, namely; Grand Coalition, Government of National Unity, and Minority Government.

Hlengwa said that in principle, the IFP is not against a GNU, adding that the party will make a well-considered decision once all details about the proposed government are put on the table. Reads the statement:

The Inkatha Freedom Party has over the past few days engaged with the ANC, DA, and NFP on the way forward for the country, following the 2024 National & Provincial Elections.

The will of the people has been clearly expressed through the ballot box, that coalitions are the new order and the IFP accepts this new political reality.

At our meeting with the ANC on Sunday, 02 June 2024, three scenarios were presented, inter alia-1) Grand Coalition, 2) Government of National Unity, and 3) Minority Government.

It is abundantly clear that difficult choices and political considerations of material consequences for the country are upon us.

Accordingly, the IFP Coalitions Task Team resolved that the ANC must be given space and time to apply its mind and consult further.

In light of the announcement made by the ANC last night pronouncing a Government of National Unity (GNU) as its preferred option, the IFP Coalitions Task Team will now engage the ANC and other Parties further and report back to the IFP NEC on Monday, 10 June 2024.

The IFP will broaden the scope of its engagement with other Parties, particularly as we all grapple with the possibility, viability and dynamics of a Government of National Unity.

In principle, the IFP is not averse to a GNU. However, the devil is in the details, which will become clearer in the coming days thus enabling the IFP to make a well-considered decision.

The IFP remains committed to giving this matter of national importance its priority attention and putting South Africa first.

Our discussions continue to be guided by our policies and 13-point manifesto plan, the Constitution, and the rule of law.