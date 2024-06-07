Zimbabwe Lose To Lesotho In World Cup Qualifier

The Crocodiles took the lead after 21 minutes when left-back Rethabile Rasethuntsa helped the ball over the line when Zimbabwe’s defence failed to deal with a corner.

Lesotho doubled their lead just nine minutes later as Jane Thaba-Ntso slid in the second, following another Warriors error.

Chirewa and Munetsi were both denied by the woodwork as the Warriors’ efforts came to nothing.

Zimbabwe remain on two points after draws against Rwanda and Nigeria in their first two matches.

Benin beat Rwanda 1-0 at home on Thursday to climb to third in Group C.

Nigeria was scheduled to host South Africa on Friday at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. The match kicks off at 9 PM CAT.

