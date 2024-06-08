580,000 Young Children In Zimbabwe Living In Severe Food Shortage - UNICEF

9 minutes ago Sat, 08 Jun 2024 10:53:03 GMT

Around 580,000 children in Zimbabwe under 5 years of age are experiencing severe child food poverty, making them up to 50 per cent more likely to experience wasting, a life-threatening form of malnutrition, a new global UNICEF report has revealed.

The nutrition and feeding practices during early childhood significantly impact children’s survival, growth, development, and lifelong learning.

In Zimbabwe, hundreds of thousands of children, especially the youngest aged between six months and two years, do not have access to the minimum nutritious foods they need during the time in their lives when good nutrition matters most for their growth and development.

