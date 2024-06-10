Police Probe Suspected Deliberate Food Poisoning At A Primary School In Zvimba

41 minutes ago Mon, 10 Jun 2024 05:51:25 GMT

Eight learners at Matoranhembe Primary School in Murombedzi, Zvimba District, Mashonaland West Province, fell sick on Friday in a case of suspected food poisoning.

It is alleged that a parent of one of the learners deliberately poisoned the rice and soup and gave her daughter instructions on how to share the food.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident on Sunday, saying the learners started vomiting while complaining of stomach pains after they ate rice and soup packed in a lunchbox. He said:

