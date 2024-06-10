Police Probe Suspected Deliberate Food Poisoning At A Primary School In Zvimba
Eight learners at Matoranhembe Primary School in Murombedzi, Zvimba District, Mashonaland West Province, fell sick on Friday in a case of suspected food poisoning.
It is alleged that a parent of one of the learners deliberately poisoned the rice and soup and gave her daughter instructions on how to share the food.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident on Sunday, saying the learners started vomiting while complaining of stomach pains after they ate rice and soup packed in a lunchbox. He said:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports that investigations are underway in connection with a case of suspected food poisoning which occurred at Matoranhembe Primary School, Murombedzi on 07th June 2024.
Eight pupils allegedly started vomiting while complaining of stomach pains after they had consumed rice and soup which had been packed in a lunch box. The pupils were ferried to Murombedzi Rural Hospital for treatment.
Investigations carried out by the police revealed that a fellow school pupil brought the lunch box which contained home-prepared food after being given two lunch boxes by her parent.
The parent gave her instructions on how to share the food.
Comm. Nyathi added that additional information will be provided in due course as the police investigations progress.
