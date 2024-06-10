South African Parliament's First Sitting To Go Ahead Despite Boycott Threats

However, the Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso said the sitting will go ahead because the National Assembly is constituted. Said Xaso (via SABC):

In terms of the law, we have 400 members, and those members have now been elected. The names have been given to the Chief Justice and in turn given to Parliament. So, as far as we’re concerned, we have elected Members of Parliament. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

MK says if its 58 members did not attend the first sitting, a quorum would not be met.

However, expelled MK party founder, Jabulani Khumalo said he will go ahead in attending parliament’s first sitting.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has officially set a date for the first sitting of the National Assembly for Friday, 14 June 2024 at 10 AM.

Experts say only 134 members were needed to reach a quorum.

Meanwhile, Parliament says it has cancelled all flight and accommodation arrangements for members of the MKP, in light of the party informing the institution that they will not attend the first sitting.

