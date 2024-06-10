Tapera Praises Warriors' Second-Half Performance In 0-2 Loss To Lesotho
Warriors coach Jairos Tapera expressed disappointment over the team’s 0-2 defeat against Lesotho on Friday. Despite the loss, he commended the players’ performance in the second half.
Tapera attributed the loss to defensive mistakes that led to two soft goals during the half of the match.
He said that while Lesotho deserved respect, the Zimbabwean team should have secured a victory based on the quality of their players, many of whom compete in European leagues. Said Tapera:
I am very disappointed with the result. We conceded two soft goals due to defensive blunders in the first half.
It was a bad first half, but my boys played well in the second half and I am very happy with that performance.
It’s a game of football, but we needed to respond and win the match.
I am not disrespecting Lesotho, but we ought to beat them given what we have in terms of personnel as compared to them.
The Warriors paid the price for a poor first-half defensive display in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C matchday three encounter played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Lesotho’s Rethabile Rasethuntsa and Jane Thaba-Ntso scored the decisive goals in the first half.
