Tapera Praises Warriors' Second-Half Performance In 0-2 Loss To Lesotho

Warriors coach Jairos Tapera expressed disappointment over the team’s 0-2 defeat against Lesotho on Friday. Despite the loss, he commended the players’ performance in the second half.

Tapera attributed the loss to defensive mistakes that led to two soft goals during the half of the match.

He said that while Lesotho deserved respect, the Zimbabwean team should have secured a victory based on the quality of their players, many of whom compete in European leagues. Said Tapera:

