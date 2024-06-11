Malawian President Seeks Help In Search For Missing Plane Carrying VP Chilima, Nine Others

Chakwera was still hopeful that the plane would be found saying, “I am holding on to every fibre of hope that we will find survivors on that plane.”

He said the plane went missing in the morning of Monday following bad weather in Mzuzu where it was supposed to land.

Chakwera also said the plane landed at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) at 7:05 AM from Mzuzu to pick up Chilima who was to attend the funeral ceremony of the late Ralph Kasambara, a lawyer who also served as Attorney General and Justice Minister.

The plane left KIA at 9:17 am with the Chilima and nine other passengers and was expected to touch down at Mzuzu International Airport at 10:02 AM.

The President said that the nine passengers were Lucas Kapheni, Chisomo Chimaneni, Gloria Mtukule, Shanil Dzimbiri, Dan Kanyemba, Abdul Lapken, Col Samalopa, Major Selemani and Major Ayidini.

He said the plane could not land in Mzuzu because of bad weather. He added, “However they lost contact with the plane after its return, on its way to Lilongwe.”

After checking towers during a search, he said, the plane could be detected within a 10km radius of Raiply within Chikangawa Forest, said Chakwera.

More: Pindula News

