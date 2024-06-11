Malawi's President Confirms Death Of VP Chilima, Nine Others

The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to inform the general public that the search and rescue operation for the Malawi Defense Force Aircraft that went missing on Monday, 10th June 2024, has regretfully ended in tragedy.

The aircraft, which was carrying the Vice President, the Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, and nine others, was found this morning in the Chikangawa forest. Unfortunately, all on board have perished in the crash.

The search and rescue operation, which was launched immediately after the aircraft went off the radar, has been conducted by various agencies, including the Malawi Defense Force, the Police Service, and the Department of Civil Aviation.

His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, has been informed of the tragic outcome and has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the Vice President and all those who have lost their lives in this tragic incident.

The President has declared a national day of mourning and has ordered that all flags fly at half-mast from today until the day of the funeral.

The Office of the President and Cabinet will provide further updates as more information becomes available.