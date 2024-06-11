MK Party Files Urgent ConCourt Application To Interdict First Sitting Of Parliament
The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has filed an urgent application at the Constitutional Court to interdict the first sitting of Parliament set for Friday, 14 June.
According to News24, MKP is taking Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Parliament secretary Xolile George and others to the ConCourt over the party’s claims that, without its presence at the swearing-in, the first sitting will not quorate.
In a two-part application, the MKP asks the Constitutional Court to urgently hear its application and to interdict Friday’s first sitting of the National Assembly from proceeding.
In the second part, the party is seeking the court to declare Zondo’s and Secretary to Parliament Xolile George’s conduct in proceeding with the sitting as “inconsistent with the Constitution”.
MKP also want a declaratory order that the National Assembly is not properly constituted if the first sitting “consists of no less than 340 members and no more than 400” and if these members have not been sworn in.
Furthermore, the party wants the apex court to set aside the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) declaration of the elections as free and fair and to order President Cyril Ramaphosa to proclaim another election.
MKP secretary-general Sihle Ngubane alleges in his affidavit that there is a “potential” tally of 590 000 votes that were affected by “discrepancies”.
Ngubane argues that the matter will end up in the Electoral Court and therefore a new president cannot be elected before the matter has been heard.
Parliament will continue with the sitting unless interdicted by the ConCourt.
More: Pindula News