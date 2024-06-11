Sadza Man (20) Jailed 24 Years For Kidnapping And Sodomizing Boy (4)

He lured him into a nearby bush by telling him that he had been sent by his mother to collect him after school. He kept the boy in the bush for several days before he was caught on the 20th of May 2024.

A few days after the boy went missing, the grandmother was informed that he had been seen in the area in the company of the accused person.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The villagers formed a search party leading to the accused person’s arrest. The child told his grandmother about the sexual abuse when the accused person was arrested.

The accused person was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment for the first count of kidnapping and on the second count he was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. He will serve 24 years effective.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment