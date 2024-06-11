"Zimbabwe Now A Minnow In International Football"

I don’t understand people who say we are losing to minnows when we have become the minnows ourselves.

Football being football, we can get a result from Bafana Bafana this evening but that does not take away the fact that we need to regroup, restrategise come up with a clear five to 10-year plan of what we really want to achieve.

At the moment we don’t have a clear plan as we just react to the situation that is on the ground. It should not be a surprise that we are losing to teams like Lesotho because while they were developing we have been degrading.

We used to beat teams like Lesotho, Botswana and even South Africa on impressive scorelines but now we are struggling against the same teams.

We are not at the level which we used to be at and the sooner we accept that the better. We have to look at where we have done wrong and rectify that. It will be a process but that is what our football needs right now.