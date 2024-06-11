"Zimbabwe Now A Minnow In International Football"
Former Warriors and Highlanders striker Zenzo Moyo said Zimbabweans should accept that the country’s senior football team has been reduced to minnows in international football, therefore, losing to countries such as Lesotho should not be surprising.
Zimbabwe lost 0-2 to Lesotho on Friday and has another tough assignment against Bafana Bafana this Tuesday in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Speaking to the Chronicle, Moyo said Zimbabwe has to go back to the drawing board, identify why standards have gone down low, and take corrective action. He said:
I don’t understand people who say we are losing to minnows when we have become the minnows ourselves.
Football being football, we can get a result from Bafana Bafana this evening but that does not take away the fact that we need to regroup, restrategise come up with a clear five to 10-year plan of what we really want to achieve.
At the moment we don’t have a clear plan as we just react to the situation that is on the ground. It should not be a surprise that we are losing to teams like Lesotho because while they were developing we have been degrading.
We used to beat teams like Lesotho, Botswana and even South Africa on impressive scorelines but now we are struggling against the same teams.
We are not at the level which we used to be at and the sooner we accept that the better. We have to look at where we have done wrong and rectify that. It will be a process but that is what our football needs right now.
Zimbabwe is yet to register a win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Warriors drew against Rwanda and Nigeria in November 2023 before last week’s embarrassment by Lesotho in Soweto.
More: Pindula News