Zimbabwe Starts Processing E-passports In South Africa

The process of issuing the e-passports is already ongoing. As I speak, the e-passports are already being processed and there is training.

Once the consultants leave, our consulate staff can take care of any problems that emerge.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The commissioning will be done at a date to be advised and the proposal is that our Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade commission the project.

It would have been done earlier but you are aware that in South Africa they are still in an electoral period. Just like any other country, you don’t go and commission by yourselves because that’s foreign land.

What we expect is, that when our ministers go there, they will invite the host ministry responsible for immigration matters and then they commission in their presence.

The commissioning will be done soon. Once there is a new Government, then we will arrange with our embassy on the most suitable date to do the commissioning. There will be two issues, commissioning the new building as well as the e-passports.