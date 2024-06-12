Drug Abusers Congest Mental Health Institutions In Zimbabwe

The treatment of those affected, of those addicted to drugs and substances is not an easy journey.

In the treatment of drug and substance abuse, there are so many players who take part. We have psychologists, social workers, psychiatrists and doctors. As I have mentioned, it is not an easy journey.

Samanyanga urged youths to shun drugs and other illegal intoxicating substances which lead to addiction and mental illnesses. He said:

For rehabilitation, we are saying people deserve a chance. After being seen by all those professionals, they really need a chance. They need to be equipped and imparted with the correct skills so that when they come back to the community, they know how to live, and how to conquer those challenges which they might have faced, which might have led them to drugs. For the youth out there, don’t throw away your life for the sake of a few hours of fun.

Commonly abused drugs in Zimbabwe include alcohol, cannabis (mbanje/marijuana), crystal meth (mutoriro), heroin, and glue.

