Drug Abusers Congest Mental Health Institutions In Zimbabwe
At least 90 per cent of Ingutsheni Central Hospital patients suffer from drug and substance abuse-induced mental conditions, it has emerged.
Speaking during a drug and substance abuse campaign held in Bulawayo on Saturday, Ingutsheni Hospital representative Davison Samanyanga said the majority of the patients are victims of alcohol, drug and substance abuse. He said (via Southern Eye):
If you look at our admitting ward, you will see that there are almost 100 to 150 persons who are staying there and 90% of those are drug-related cases, hence this shows the magnitude of the problem of drug and substance abuse.Feedback
The treatment of those affected, of those addicted to drugs and substances is not an easy journey.
In the treatment of drug and substance abuse, there are so many players who take part. We have psychologists, social workers, psychiatrists and doctors. As I have mentioned, it is not an easy journey.
Samanyanga urged youths to shun drugs and other illegal intoxicating substances which lead to addiction and mental illnesses. He said:
For rehabilitation, we are saying people deserve a chance. After being seen by all those professionals, they really need a chance.
They need to be equipped and imparted with the correct skills so that when they come back to the community, they know how to live, and how to conquer those challenges which they might have faced, which might have led them to drugs.
For the youth out there, don’t throw away your life for the sake of a few hours of fun.
Commonly abused drugs in Zimbabwe include alcohol, cannabis (mbanje/marijuana), crystal meth (mutoriro), heroin, and glue.
