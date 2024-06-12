Prosecutor In Henrietta Rushwaya Smuggling Case Sentenced To 8 Years In Jail

26 minutes ago Wed, 12 Jun 2024 08:47:19 GMT

Pardon Dziva, a Public Prosecutor stationed at the Harare Magistrates’ Court together with his co-accused Alex Tombe who were facing fraud charges appeared at the Harare High Court on Tuesday, 11 June, for sentencing following their conviction on fraud charges on 28 May.

Dziva was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment of which 2 years was suspended for 5 years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

Tombe was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment of which 2 years was suspended for 5 years.

Feedback