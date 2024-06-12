Prosecutor In Henrietta Rushwaya Smuggling Case Sentenced To 8 Years In Jail
Pardon Dziva, a Public Prosecutor stationed at the Harare Magistrates’ Court together with his co-accused Alex Tombe who were facing fraud charges appeared at the Harare High Court on Tuesday, 11 June, for sentencing following their conviction on fraud charges on 28 May.
Dziva was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment of which 2 years was suspended for 5 years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.
Tombe was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment of which 2 years was suspended for 5 years.
The State proved that on 15 November 2023, Dziva demanded US$20 000 from Wellington Takavarasha to facilitate a lighter sentence for Henrietta Rushwaya who had been convicted of smuggling by a Harare High Court Judge.
Wellington Takavarasha told Henrietta Rushwaya’s sister, Helliate Rushwaya about Dziva’s demand. She reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Anti-Corruption Unit who set a trap for the accused person.
Helliate agreed to meet the duo at CABS Centre whereupon Tombe approached her and indicated that he had been sent to collect the money by Dziva.
She, however, refused to hand over the money and insisted on handing it over to Dziva. They drove to Kebbab Restaurant in Milton Park where they met Dziva.
Dziva went to Helliate’s car where she handed over the trap money before the two men were subsequently arrested.
More: Pindula News