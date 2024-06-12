Spike In Influenza-like Illnesses Not Related To COVID-19 - Govt
The government has allayed fears of a coronavirus outbreak following a spike in cases of flu across the country over the past few weeks.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere, on Tuesday said the current rise in influenza-like illness in Zimbabwe is caused by the common cold associated with the winter season.
Addressing journalists at a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Muswere said the country has not recorded a single COVID-19 case in the last four weeks. He said:
Cabinet advises that the recent increase in influenza-like illness experienced in the last few weeks is due to a seasonal increase which is usually experienced in the country and region as we approach the winter season.
This is not a COVID-19 outbreak, but a seasonal phenomenon experienced during the winter season.
There were more influenza cases in the same period in 2023 (149,000) compared to 2024 (99,000). Zimbabwe has not recorded a single COVID-19 case in the last four weeks.
People are, however, encouraged to wash their hands, avoid large crowds, cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and stay at home when there are symptoms of the disease.
Influenza is an infectious disease caused by influenza viruses. It affects the nose, throat, and lungs, leading to symptoms that range from mild to severe.
Common signs of the flu include fever, aching muscles, chills, sweats, headache, coughing, fatigue, and a runny or stuffy nose. While most people recover on their own, some may experience complications.
To curb the flu, the government has advised the public to take a lot of fluids, keep warm, and where necessary, take over-the-counter common cold remedies.
