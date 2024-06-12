Spike In Influenza-like Illnesses Not Related To COVID-19 - Govt

5 minutes ago Wed, 12 Jun 2024 05:23:47 GMT

The government has allayed fears of a coronavirus outbreak following a spike in cases of flu across the country over the past few weeks.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere, on Tuesday said the current rise in influenza-like illness in Zimbabwe is caused by the common cold associated with the winter season.

Addressing journalists at a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Muswere said the country has not recorded a single COVID-19 case in the last four weeks. He said:

