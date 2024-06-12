Starlink’s Zimbabwe Partner, IMC, Appoints Former ZOL Boss As Managing Director

In a statement, IMC said they picked Marandure for his experience at ZOL in rolling out fibre-to-the-home in Zimbabwe. It said:

Mr Marandure brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, expertise and skills in the ICT industry and is well known for his role as ZOL chief executive officer (the Internet Service Provider of Liquid Intelligent Technologies), where he led the most successful roll out and adoption of Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) in Zimbabwe.

Download here ⬇️:

Denny brings a lot of passion, value, unique leadership qualities and energy to the internet service sector and we have no doubt that under his stewardship, Starlink will be a game changer in the ISP sector in Zimbabwe and will play a pivotal role in achieving the vision 2030 as outlined by President Mnangagwa.

The company plans to start selling Starlink in Zimbabwe in the third quarter of 2024.

IMC, which is linked to controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, was unknown in the tech space until President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s announcement on his social media pages that the company was the “sole and exclusive local partner” of Starlink in Zimbabwe in May.

In 2023, another local internet service provider, Dandemutande, had announced that it had reached an agreement with Starlink “to be able to resell their services in the country” once the SpaceX company had been licensed.

As reported by newZWire, Starlink uses distributors to reach business customers in some of the markets it operates.

Among these are Paratus, which distributes Starlink kits in Zambia and Mozambique, and Karibu Connect, the Starlink reseller in Kenya.

