Tawanda Chirewa Shines But Warriors Lose 3-1 To Bafana Bafana

However, South Africa’s lead lasted only 60 seconds as Tawanda Chirewa pulled one back almost immediately, to give the Warriors hope of a win.

Later in the first half, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had to be alert to prevent 20-year-old Chirewa from hitting the back of the net.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

South Africa thought they had scored a second goal through Rayners, but Elias Mokwana, playing down the right wing, was judged to have been offside.

Hugo Broos’ men went ahead early in the second half when Oswin Appolis crossed for substitute Thapelo Morena, who was left with a simple tap-in to make it 2-1 to the hosts after the Warriors goalkeeper failed to hold onto the ball.

With Zimbabwe looking for the equaliser, space opened up in the centre of the pitch and Teboho Mokoena put substitute Morena through on goal.

Morena rounded Warriors goalkeeper Geoffrey Chitsumba to make it 3-1 to give South Africa some breathing space.

In the end, Bafana Bafana were able to hold on for the 3-1 win to boost their standing in Group C of World Cup qualifying.

Meanwhile, Rwanda are now the leaders of Group C, which includes South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Nigeria.

Three teams are now tied with seven points in the group as South Africa and Benin picked up crucial wins on matchday four.

Despite having an impressive start in the CAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Lesotho were beaten 1-0 by Rwanda on Tuesday.

The World Cup qualifiers resume in March 2025, with the Warriors set to host Benin on the 17th, before taking on Nigeria on the 24th.

Teams:

South Africa: Ronwen Williams, Mothobi Mvala, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Siphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis (Relebohile Mofokeng 90min), Elias Mokwana (Thapelo Morena 46min), Iqraam Rayners.

Zimbabwe: Geoffrey Chitsumba, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Munashe Garan’anga, Divine Lunga, Walter Musona (Tymon Machope 89min), Richard Hachiro, Andy Rinomhota (Jordan Zemura 89min), Marshal Munetsi, Douglas Mapfumo (Daniel Msendami 46min), Tawanda Chirewa (Tawanda Maswanhise 90min).

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment