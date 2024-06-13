Consumer Protection Commission Seizes Underweight Sugar Labelled Star Brand

18 minutes ago Thu, 13 Jun 2024 06:28:06 GMT

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), working with the Trade Measures Department in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, has confiscated an undisclosed amount of underweight sugar which is being sold to members of the public.

The sugar is labelled Star brand, and according to the CPC, from the samples taken, a supposed 2kg packet of sugar was found to be weighing 1.6 kg.

In a statement, the CPC said those who were caught selling the underweight sugar were taken to court and made to pay heavy fines. It added:

