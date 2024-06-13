Consumer Protection Commission Seizes Underweight Sugar Labelled Star Brand
The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), working with the Trade Measures Department in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, has confiscated an undisclosed amount of underweight sugar which is being sold to members of the public.
The sugar is labelled Star brand, and according to the CPC, from the samples taken, a supposed 2kg packet of sugar was found to be weighing 1.6 kg.
In a statement, the CPC said those who were caught selling the underweight sugar were taken to court and made to pay heavy fines. It added:
The Commission would want to urge members of the public to report to the Commission anyone selling this type of sugar, as it is being packaged illegally and sold to unsuspecting consumers short in mass. Members of the public are also being urged to report to the Commission the presence of any sugar they suspect to be underweight or illegally packaged on the following hotline numbers +263719 176 856/861/865 or Toll-free 080 12301.
The Trade Measures Act (Chapter 14:23) and the Consumer Protection Act (Chapter 14:44) regulate the sale of underweight products in Zimbabwe.
The Trade Measures Act governs trade practices, including product weights and measurements. It prohibits deceptive practices such as selling products that do not meet labelling requirements or using illegal measuring equipment.
The Consumer Protection Act safeguards consumers’ rights and interests. Selling underweight goods is illegal under this act, as it deprives customers of their rightful amounts and reduces their value for money.
Last month, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce warned businesses that are allegedly selling underweight products and not properly labelled that they will be prosecuted.
