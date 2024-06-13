Discosteel Commences Iron Production At Manhize Plant

Pig iron, also referred to as crude iron, is an intermediate product used in the iron industry for steel production. It is created by smelting iron ore in a blast furnace.

Last month, Dinson project director Wilfred Motsi told State media that both the construction of the US$1.5 billion plant and the electricity transmission line from Sherwood in Kwekwe to Manhize had been completed.

Dinson, one of the three local subsidiaries of China’s Tsingshan Holdings Limited, plans to produce 600,000 tonnes of steel in the first phase, which would rise to 1.2 million tonnes in the second phase.

The group’s other two subsidiaries in Zimbabwe are Afrochine Smelting in Selous, Mashonaland West Province and Dinson Colliery in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province.

Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries (ZIF) chief operating officer Dosman Mangisi said the opening of the Dinson steel plant will have a positive impact on the resuscitation of the local engineering, iron and steel sector. Said Mangisi:

The commencement of operations at the steel plant will definitely yield a major impact and change to the local industry, which at the moment is grappling with the shortage of raw materials and the knock-on effect has depressed production by companies in the engineering, iron and steel sectors including foundries. A proclamation has already been made that the Manhize steel plant construction is complete and as players in the foundry sector, we are geared to tap into the opportunities presented by the operationalization of that plant. Commencement of production at the Dinson Iron and Steel Company’s plant will see all sectors particularly those in the engineering, iron and steel industry improving their production levels as raw materials will be easily accessible and competitive- unlike the current scenario where most of our players are importing.

The output at the steel plant is expected to rise to 3.2 million in the third phase and ultimately five million tonnes annually in the final phase.

