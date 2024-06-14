South Africa's ANC Reaches Deal With Opposition Parties To Form Unity Government

21 minutes ago Fri, 14 Jun 2024 10:16:33 GMT

South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), have reached a deal to form a government of national unity (GNU), the SABC reported on Friday.

The GNU will also include the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) while the DA will get the post of deputy speaker of the National Assembly, according to the report.

According to Xinhua, citing the Sunday Times, the current South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, will be elected with the support of the DA on Friday afternoon.

