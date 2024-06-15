Judgement Day Set For Chipinge Serial Rapist

He approached the complainant and told her that her grandchildren had stolen his property at his house.

Chauke then hit the complainant once on the right cheek causing her to fall and then tied her hands and mouth and force-marched her into a bushy area where he committed the offence.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Chauke is further alleged to have raped a 60-year-old woman who was harvesting maize in her field on 03 May 2022.

He accused the complainant of stealing an animal he had trapped using a snare before force-marching her into a bushy area where he raped her. After the act, he took the complainant’s phone and walked away.

Chauke is alleged to have committed four more similar offences involving a 46-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman, a 71-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman between July 2022 and April 2024. He was arrested on 27 May 2024 at Usange in Chipinge.

He is also facing three counts of murder.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment