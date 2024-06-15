Maid Steals US$107K From Chinese Employer, Shares Loot With Detectives

Mapfumo allegedly later shared the money with Hebert Chikwiza and Paul Kondo after they promised to protect her.

On June 12, 2024, detectives from CID Nkulumane, Bulawayo, were alerted by three sources that Mapfumo had boarded a truck to South Africa via Botswana.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The detectives acted on the information and arrested her before taking her to CID Highlands, Harare, where she implicated Chihwiza and Kondo as her accomplices.

Further investigations established that the trio met at a lodge in Waterfalls, where they allegedly shared the money.

The two police officers allegedly shared US$60 000 between themselves, while Mapfumo got US$47 000.

Chihwiza allegedly took Mapfumo’s share for safe-keeping saying he suspected that she was being tracked by detectives.

Kondo reportedly took Mapfumo to his girlfriend’s house in Sunningdale, where he restricted her from talking to anyone while he organised to take her to South Africa to evade arrest.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment