Mberengwa Man Pours Acid On Drinking Partner In Dispute Over Snooker Tokens
A 26-year-old man from Mberengwa appeared before the Zvishavane Magistrates’ Court facing attempted murder charges as defined in Section 189 as read with Section 47(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.
The suspect, Tafadzwa Mpofu, is from Village 7 Mutekedza under Chief Mazivofa, Mberengwa.
The State proved that on 27 May 2024 at Mutekedza Shops, Mberengwa, Mpofu had an altercation with the complainant Riller Ndlovu (29) over snooker tokens.
He briefly moved away from the complainant before he returned with a bottle of acid, poured it on the complainant’s face and head and ran away.
A police report was made leading to Mpofu’s arrest. He He was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment of which 1 year was suspended for 5 years.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
More: Pindula News