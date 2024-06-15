Mberengwa Man Pours Acid On Drinking Partner In Dispute Over Snooker Tokens

6 minutes ago Sat, 15 Jun 2024 07:55:16 GMT

A 26-year-old man from Mberengwa appeared before the Zvishavane Magistrates’ Court facing attempted murder charges as defined in Section 189 as read with Section 47(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

The suspect, Tafadzwa Mpofu, is from Village 7 Mutekedza under Chief Mazivofa, Mberengwa.

The State proved that on 27 May 2024 at Mutekedza Shops, Mberengwa, Mpofu had an altercation with the complainant Riller Ndlovu (29) over snooker tokens.

