Falcon College Student Dies in School Bus Accident

The school released a statement:

“16 June 2024

Dear Falcon Parents and Guardians,

Following the initial communication sent out, it is with deepest sadness that I write to advise you of the passing of Aidan O’Donovan (Upper Sixth, Tredgold) in the bus accident this afternoon. There are no adequate words at a time like this, and we are all deeply affected.

We have chartered a flight for Aidan and Lana’s parents, and they are en route to Bulawayo now. Please keep the O’Donovan family, and everyone who loved Aidan in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.

Bradley Wentzel suffered a broken arm and is at the Mater Dei hospital in Bulawayo with his parents. There are a few children and staff with minor cuts and injuries. They are also at the Mater Dei being treated and checked out.

Mr Kirkman will issue a further statement as soon as possible.

We appreciate that many of you will want to send condolences and messages to Mr Kirkman and the O’Donovan family. You are welcome to channel these through admissions@falconcollege.com and pa@falconcollege.com while the family and Headmaster deal with this tragedy.

Yours sincerely,

Mr Phillip Whaley Chairman of the Board of Governors.”