ZACC Speaks on Wicknell Chivayo, Raising "money laundering and abuse of office" issue

Harare — (16 June 2024): The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC/the Commission) has taken note of a letter purportedly written by Messrs Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, to a South African based company, REN-form, demanding payment and resolution of a contractual dispute. The Commission has also noted audios allegedly attributed to Mr. Wicknell Chivhayo.

The letter and recordings raise issues related to money laundering and abuse of office that fall within the purview of the Commission. Consequently, ZACC will be interviewing Messrs. Mpofu, Chimombe, and Chivhayo to gather more information and gain clarity on the matters highlighted. The Commission is also keen to interview Messrs Mpofu and Chimombe on the Presidential Goats Scheme mentioned in one of the audios.

The Commission reaffirms its commitment to curb corruption and promote honesty, financial discipline and transparency in the public and private sectors, in line with the mandate outlined in Section 255 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The public is encouraged to report any instance of corruption and to support the Commission’s efforts in promoting a corruption-free Zimbabwe.

