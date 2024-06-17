Accident Victims Robbed At Gunpoint

Allegations are that Learnmore Munaki, who was in the company of his brother-in-law Mponyo Wa Kabuzi Pompon, was driving a Toyota Fortuner heading towards Harare.

Munaki was reportedly flashed by a haulage truck upon reaching the 153km Peg and he lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned three times before landing on its left side.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The two men managed to get out of the vehicle and went to look for help from road users. While they were flagging vehicles, an unknown vehicle stopped and seven men disembarked and began interrogating them.

One of the men allegedly produced a pistol and ordered the duo to lie down. The gang searched them and took US$140, a Samsung Note 20 ultra, a Samsung A31, a smart wristwatch, a Lenovo laptop Pl and a power bank and covered them with a “fleece” before fleeing from the scene.

The victims uncovered themselves after some minutes and were assisted by another road user who drove them to Chivhu Police Station where they filed a report.

The value of the stolen property is US$ 1560 and nothing was recovered.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment