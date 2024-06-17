Accident Victims Robbed At Gunpoint
A man and his brother-in-law were allegedly robbed by seven unidentified men as they were looking for help after their vehicle overturned thrice along the Harare – Masvingo Highway on Saturday, 08 June.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Mashonaland East Province, Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the matter to The Mirror. He said the incident happened around midnight. Said Insp. Chazovachii:
It’s inhuman to steal from someone who has been involved in an accident. We are appealing for information that can lead to the arrest of the accused persons and we are also encouraging the public to quickly report accident and robbery cases to the Police.Feedback
Allegations are that Learnmore Munaki, who was in the company of his brother-in-law Mponyo Wa Kabuzi Pompon, was driving a Toyota Fortuner heading towards Harare.
Munaki was reportedly flashed by a haulage truck upon reaching the 153km Peg and he lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned three times before landing on its left side.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
The two men managed to get out of the vehicle and went to look for help from road users. While they were flagging vehicles, an unknown vehicle stopped and seven men disembarked and began interrogating them.
One of the men allegedly produced a pistol and ordered the duo to lie down. The gang searched them and took US$140, a Samsung Note 20 ultra, a Samsung A31, a smart wristwatch, a Lenovo laptop Pl and a power bank and covered them with a “fleece” before fleeing from the scene.
The victims uncovered themselves after some minutes and were assisted by another road user who drove them to Chivhu Police Station where they filed a report.
The value of the stolen property is US$ 1560 and nothing was recovered.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals