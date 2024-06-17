ANC Announces Formation Of Government Of National Unity

Bhengu-Motsiri said the five parties collectively have 273 seats in the National Assembly or 68% of the seats. Reads the statement:

In the spirit of our nation’s enduring struggle for equality and progress, the African National Congress (ANC) proudly announces the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) following the 2024 elections.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

This collaborative effort is rooted in our shared commitment to uphold the Constitution, promote non-racialism, and ensure social justice and equity for all South Africans.

Five parties have officially signed the Statement of Intent to participate in the GNU: The ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA). This collective represents 273 seats in the National Assembly (NA) or 68% of the seats in the NA.

Discussions with other parties are ongoing in the spirit of inclusivity. The ANC once again takes this

opportunity to invite political parties who resolved to define themselves outside this effort to reconsider and join the GNU.

The results of the 2024 elections, where the ANC secured 40% of the national vote and faced challenges in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, necessitated cooperation with other parties to advance our transformative agenda.

The GNU emerged as the optimal approach to defend and advance our vision of a united, democratic, non-racial, non-sexist, and prosperous South Africa.

This collaborative initiative is founded on core principles, including upholding the Constitution and Rule of Law, promoting non-racialism and non-sexism, and ensuring social justice, redress, equity, and poverty alleviation.

Our aim is to foster nation-building, social cohesion, and unity in diversity while maintaining peace, stability, and safe communities. Ensuring accountability, transparency, and community participation in governance is paramount.

The GNU’s priorities and minimum programme are fully aligned with the ANC’s longstanding commitments and policies. We are dedicated to achieving rapid, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, job creation, land reform, industrialization, and infrastructure development.

Our objective is to create a just society that addresses poverty, spatial inequalities, food security, and the high cost of living while protecting workers’ rights and delivering quality basic services.

The GNU will ensure representation in government and legislatures by all participating parties, making decisions by consensus, with mechanisms for conflict resolution where necessary.

The President will exercise the prerogative to appoint the Cabinet, in consultation with leaders of GNU parties, adhering to existing protocols on government decision-making and budgeting.

All political parties represented in legislatures remain welcome to join the GNU even after its formation as its very ethos is a spirit of inclusivity.

It’s essential to dispel any misconceptions regarding the opposition’s ability to outmanoeuvre the ANC’s vision.

Historically, our party has demonstrated superior reasoning and leadership, evident in our continued presence in eight out of nine provinces.

The GNU, an ANC-led initiative, ensures that no single party, whether the DA, IFP, or others, can hold our national agenda hostage.

As we navigate through these complex times, the ANC reaffirms its commitment to inclusive governance and national dialogue.

We invite all sectors of society to participate in forging a social compact aimed at tackling inequality, poverty, and unemployment.

The modalities of the GNU ensure representation and decision-making by all participating parties, safeguarding consensus-building and conflict-resolution mechanisms.

In closing, the ANC is dedicated to a smooth and inclusive transition that honours the aspirations of every South African.

Together, with unity and shared purpose, we will navigate challenges and build a stronger, more prosperous nation for all. Let us do more, together.