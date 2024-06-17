Bulawayo Council To Decommission Two More Supply Dams

4 minutes ago Mon, 17 Jun 2024 09:56:22 GMT

The City of Bulawayo’s supply dams are just over 33 percent of their capacity with two more dams set to be decommissioned in the coming weeks.

The local authority decommissioned the Umzingwane Dam in November last year due to low water levels, and now council officials have announced that the Upper and Lower Ncema dams will also be decommissioned soon.

According to statistics provided by the Bulawayo City Council, the city’s supply dams are 33,16 per cent full, reported The Sunday News.

