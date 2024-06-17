Govt Okays Woolen Hats, Scarves And Gloves For Learners

Regarding the issue of winter clothing, the ministry recognises that the current cold spell and flu outbreak pose serious health risks, especially for young children. While school uniforms typically do not include items like woollen hats and gloves these may be worn as long as they are the colour codes of the school uniform. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

In Bulawayo, some schools were reportedly instructing learners to remove their woollen hats and gloves at the school gates.

Linda Matanda, a parent who spoke to The Sunday News said she was hurt when her child was told to remove her woollen hat and gloves at the gate. She said:

My child goes to a local primary school on the outskirts of the Central Business District in Bulawayo, I was so hurt when I dropped her off and noticed her removing her woollen hat and gloves saying they are not allowed to wear them in the schoolyard. It was disturbing, especially with the harsh weather Bulawayo has been experiencing. The school argues the accessories were not part of the school.

Thandolwenkosi Nkomo president of the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations (ZIPR) said:

The discontent around winter uniforms highlights communication gaps existing in schools. If school authorities communicate clearly with parents on what is expected of students and also allow parents to provide feedback on grey areas, we would not be in a position where parents are concerned about learners not being allowed to wear gloves, hats and scarves. An indicator of good public relations in schools is the presence of open and genuine dialogue between parents and schools so that they can come together and find common ground especially when it comes to the health and welfare of learners.

He urged schools to improve how they communicate with parents so that parents do not end up venting out on social media which then soils the image and reputation of the schools.

Last week, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) forecasted very cold morning conditions and advised that vulnerable members of society should be kept warm. It said:

Respiratory-related illnesses tend to increase in spread during this period, for more details please consult your local health specialist.

Dress warmly, and ensure vulnerable members of society are kept warm both early morning and late evening.

Chances of catching a cough, influenza or a cold, increase during this winter period. Please consult your local health practitioner for any health-related ailments.

