Hwange Woman (74) Survives Rape By Squeezing 21-Year-old Attacker’s Privates

On the 7th of June 2024 at 2100 hours, the accused person, Mbonisi Ncube gained entry into the complainant’s house where the complainant (80) was sleeping with her grandchildren.

He strangled the complainant’s 10-year-old grandchild before she screamed. This alerted the complainant who went to investigate.

The accused person ran away. The complainant identified him when he returned at about 2330hrs and peeped through the window. She promptly advised her neighbours.

On the same day at around 2300hrs, the accused person gained entry into another complainant’s house through the window. The complainant (74) heard movements and went to investigate.

The accused person dragged the complainant into her bedroom and forced her onto her bed. He pulled up her dress and tore her pantie before trying to rape the complainant.

The complainant managed to grab his manhood and squeezed it until he released her. The accused person escaped through the window and ran away.

The complainant advised her neighbours who helped her track the spoor which led to the accused person’s homestead. A police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person.