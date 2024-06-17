Neville Mutsvangwa's Case Postponed To 18 July

Mutsvangwa faces a separate charge of contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act in that he was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed Starlink router.

The trio was granted US$1 000 bail each by High Court Judge Justice Rogers Manyangadze on 31 May 2024.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Neville is the son of ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and his wife Monica, is the Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister.

Monica is also ZANU PF Women’s League’s Secretary for Administration.

Prosecutors allege Mumba Money Transfer, an unregistered company owned and founded by Mutsvangwa, was operating as a money transfer agent at its offices in town and in Mt Pleasant where the accused resides.

Detectives visited Mutsvangwa at his house and he reportedly refused to let them in. They had to gain access forcibly and found him hiding.

His alleged accomplice, Tichingana, came to the scene and claimed to be Mutsvangwa’s neighbour.

However, when his phone was searched it showed that it contained some transactions relating to Mumba Money Transfer, leading to his arrest.

Detectives also visited the Mumba Money Transfer office in town where Majachani was serving clients.

The police allegedly recovered US$3 890 cash, some computers, a register of transactions and Visa cards, among other things.

The accused persons are represented by their lawyers Josephine Sande-Chimombe and Mable Tarugarira.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment