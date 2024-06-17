ZANU PF Businesspeople Reject ZiG Currency
ZANU PF Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha has warned party members who own businesses and are rejecting the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) that they face arrest.
This follows reports that a supermarket owned by one top ZANU PF official in Bulawayo was not accepting ZiG for some products.
Speaking in an interview with the Southern Eye, Machacha said ZANU PF-linked businesspeople who were rejecting the ZiG must be arrested to set an example. He said:
For ZANU PF businesspeople, businessmen, I would say lead by example. If we are truly ZANU PF, we should work for the success of the ZIG and the success of government policies.
So we really, really must encourage discipline and ethical conduct from everyone, including ZANU PF members.
Anyone who is doing it is certainly fighting what the party and the leadership of the party are trying to build and they must be punished like anyone else.
ZiG became the official currency of Zimbabwe on April 8, 2024. It is backed by US$575 million worth of hard assets, including foreign currencies and precious metals.
Unlike many other currencies, ZiG does not have formal subdivisions (such as cents). It is issued in whole units.
