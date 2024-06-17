Zimbabwe Commences Trial Run Of Electronic Passport Processing Centre In Joburg

The Consulate is pleased to advise that it has begun the gradual and phased rollout of the e-Passport application process. The rollout will be in two stages and the anticipated timelines will be as follows: –

Phase 1: System Test/ Trial Run

The rollout is currently in its first phase, which entails preliminary processes, among them; the training of Consulate staff (successfully concluded on 15 June 2024) and the System Test/ Trial Run period, which is scheduled to commence from 18 to 21 June 2024.

The trial run period will be open to a limited number of clients, randomly chosen from the existing pool of clients visiting the Consulate at 13 A Boeing Road West, Bedfordview, for passport application under the outgoing system.

The trial run will allow the Consulate to gauge the level of system responsiveness and effectiveness in a real-world environment before the full rollout to the public.

Phase 2: Full rollout and opening of the e-Passport Processing Centre to all members of the public.

Before the conclusion of the System Test/ Trial Run Period, i.e. 21 June 2024, the Consulate will issue another public notice with information on the operationalization of the e-Passport Centre to all members of the public.

Clients interested in participating in the System Test/ Trial Run during the period 18 to 24 June 2024, should take note of the following conditions, prior to visiting the Consulate: –

1. The Cost of the e-Passport in Johannesburg: In compliance with Statutory Instrument 1 of 2024 (Citizenship (Passport Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No.1) the cost of the Ordinary Passport shall be USD150.00 converted to South African Rands on the basis of the previous week’s average USD/ZAR exchange rate.

2. An additional fee of USD20 shall be charged for every electronically readable passport application to obtain a quick response (QR) code (the same conversion rate as in 1 above shall apply.

3. The e-Passport application requirements will be as follows:

Original Birth Certificate

Original Identity Document (ID), (metal, plastic or paper IDs are acceptable).

Passport, needed if it is valid. It is not required if it is expired.

Original Marriage Certificate (for married women).

4. Turn-Over Period/Date of Collection of the e-Passport in Johannesburg; the e-Passport is expected to be ready for collection at the Consulate after seven (7) working days.

5. The mode of payment for the e-Passport will be communicated to all participants on selection.

Please take note that the trial run will run parallel to the old passport application system.

For further interaction with the Consulate on issues of mutual interest, please use the following official channels: –

Facebook page: Zimbabweconsulate Boeing Road Bedfordview

Twitter: Zimbabweconsulatejhb

WhatsApp: +27828249435

Email: admin@zimbabweconsulate.co.za

Website: www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za

Hotline/ Emergency Line: +27664873806

Please note that the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria and the two Consulates, namely: Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg and the Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town, do not have agents who act on their behalf.

