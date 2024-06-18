5 Killed, 13 Injured In Head-on Collision Along Harare-Bindura Road

Five people were killed whilst 13 others were injured when a kombi carrying 18 passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a Man truck with three passengers on board.

Subsequently, the kombi side-swiped with a Toyota Belta vehicle with three passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Concession Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

This accident occurred hardly two days after eight Anglican church members were killed in a bus accident at the 26-kilometre peg along Nyabadza-Gandanza Road on Sunday, 16 June 2024 at around 7 PM.

The pilgrims were returning from their Bernard Mzeki shrine in Marondera when the bus caught fire resulting in eight people being burnt beyond recognition while ten others were injured, three of them seriously.

