Chinese Boss (51) Accused Of Raping And Firing Zimbabwean Teenager (17)

It is the State’s case that on the 15th of November 2022, the accused person allegedly raped the complainant on the floor in his office.

He fired the complainant soon after the commission of the offence.

The matter came to light when the complainant fell pregnant and confided in her mother about the offence.

The complainant gave birth to a baby girl the following year. A Police report was made on the 13th of June 2024 leading to the accused person’s arrest.

The accused was remanded in custody to June 28 after briefly appearing before a Gweru magistrate on Monday.

More: Pindula News

