Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Chinese Boss (51) Accused Of Raping And Firing Zimbabwean Teenager (17)

12 minutes agoTue, 18 Jun 2024 08:34:14 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Chinese Boss (51) Accused Of Raping And Firing Zimbabwean Teenager (17)

A 51-year-old Chinese national was arraigned before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court on allegations of raping and impregnating a 17-year-old local girl.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Chinese national and his alleged rape victim worked together at a mine in Gweru. Said the NPA:

The complainant who is 17 years old was employed as a General Worker at the time of the commission of the offence.

It is the State’s case that on the 15th of November 2022, the accused person allegedly raped the complainant on the floor in his office.

He fired the complainant soon after the commission of the offence.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The matter came to light when the complainant fell pregnant and confided in her mother about the offence.

The complainant gave birth to a baby girl the following year. A Police report was made on the 13th of June 2024 leading to the accused person’s arrest. 

The accused was remanded in custody to June 28 after briefly appearing before a Gweru magistrate on Monday.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Chinese Man

4 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback