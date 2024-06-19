Chipinge Serial Rapist, Daniel Chauke, Sentenced To 113 Years In Prison

4 minutes ago Wed, 19 Jun 2024 05:51:26 GMT

A serial rapist from Chipinge, Daniel Chauke (62) was on Tuesday sentenced to a total of 133 years imprisonment on seven counts of rape following a full trial which took place on a continuous roll from 10 to 14 June 2024.

According to a statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday, June 18, the State proved that the accused person raped a woman (69) who was coming from her field on 03 April 2022.

Chauke approached the complainant and told her that her grandchildren had stolen his property at his house. He hit the complainant once on the right cheek causing her to fall.

