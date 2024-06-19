MK Party MPs To Boycott Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidential Inauguration

10 minutes ago Wed, 19 Jun 2024 08:15:18 GMT

Former President Jacob Zuma’s political party, uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK), has decided to boycott the inauguration of re-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa this Wednesday, 19 June, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The African National Congress (ANC) leader will be inaugurated for his second term under a coalition arrangement with four other parties the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The coalition government, which the parties refer to as a Government of National Unity (GNU), was formed after the ANC failed to win a majority in the 29 May elections.

