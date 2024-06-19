MK Party MPs To Boycott Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidential Inauguration
Former President Jacob Zuma’s political party, uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK), has decided to boycott the inauguration of re-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa this Wednesday, 19 June, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
The African National Congress (ANC) leader will be inaugurated for his second term under a coalition arrangement with four other parties the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).
The coalition government, which the parties refer to as a Government of National Unity (GNU), was formed after the ANC failed to win a majority in the 29 May elections.
The newly formed MK Party emerged as South Africa’s third-biggest party in the recent elections after winning 58 seats in Parliament, which has 400 seats.
MK party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said the party won’t participate in Ramaphosa’s inauguration. Said Ndhlela (via IOL):
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
We refuse to join in the spitting of the graves of those who died for this freedom by attending the symbolic wedding ceremony of a house negro called Ramaphosa with the slave master, Helen Zille.
Previously, the Umkhonto WeSizwe party deliberately boycotted the first sitting of the National Assembly, where members of the unholy, racist DA-ANC coalition voted for each other, betraying our struggle for total freedom and land repossession.
He accused the ANC of selling its soul to the DA to secure the position of President for Ramaphosa and vowed to use all legal routes to fight and destroy the incoming government.
This comes after the MK Party’s court application to have the May 29 elections declared invalid, citing a litany of irregularities, failed at the Constitutional Court.
More: Pindula News